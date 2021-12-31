Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Major Shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. Acquires 4,500 Shares

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $31,410.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, December 27th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 36,700 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $239,651.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 1,300 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $8,580.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 703 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $4,562.47.

On Thursday, December 16th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 7,563 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $48,478.83.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 9,118 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $63,643.64.

On Thursday, November 4th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 6,557 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $42,620.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TARA opened at $6.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $73.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.79. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $25.20.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

TARA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Knott David M lifted its position in Protara Therapeutics by 151.7% during the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 36,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 21,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.