Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Trading Up 4.2%

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s share price was up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.18 and last traded at $49.74. Approximately 2,032 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 420,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.72.

Several equities analysts have commented on PRTA shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Prothena in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Fox-Davies Capital began coverage on Prothena in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

Get Prothena alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.97.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $139.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. Prothena had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 23.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $1,385,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 4,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $261,559.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,519 shares of company stock worth $3,354,310. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 204.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.