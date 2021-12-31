Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Proto Labs, Inc. is an online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. It produces CNC machined and injection molded plastic parts. Proto Labs targets their services to product developers who use three-dimensional computer-aided design to develop products across a diverse range of end-markets. The Company has locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, France, and Spain. Proto Labs, Inc. is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota. “

Separately, Benchmark downgraded Proto Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Proto Labs has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $52.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.01 and its 200-day moving average is $70.60. Proto Labs has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.32 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Proto Labs will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Arthur R. Baker III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.21 per share, with a total value of $492,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bodor bought 3,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.87 per share, with a total value of $150,216.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 3.7% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 1.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

