Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.39% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PRVB. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.18.

PRVB stock opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. Provention Bio has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average is $6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.82.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eleanor Ramos bought 5,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $33,754.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Francisco Leon purchased 5,550 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $40,182.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 14,501 shares of company stock valued at $98,911 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Provention Bio by 407.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Provention Bio by 92.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

