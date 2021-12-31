PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Gap Down to $34.27

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.27, but opened at $33.48. PubMatic shares last traded at $32.83, with a volume of 7,441 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PUBM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Get PubMatic alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.76.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $58.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.29 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $68,663.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $289,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 345,735 shares of company stock worth $12,471,730 over the last three months. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PubMatic by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 844,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PubMatic by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,216,000 after purchasing an additional 81,969 shares during the period. Yale University bought a new position in PubMatic in the 3rd quarter worth $15,465,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PubMatic by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 249,087 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in PubMatic by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 406,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,710,000 after buying an additional 56,725 shares in the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.