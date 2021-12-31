Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.09

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.09 and last traded at $33.50, with a volume of 2898311 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.16.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PSTG shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.01. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -43.51 and a beta of 1.34.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $921,830.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

