Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Director Acquires $6,064,440.54 in Stock

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 439,134 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $6,064,440.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 155,344 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $2,090,930.24.

On Monday, December 20th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 2,761,748 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $32,478,156.48.

On Thursday, December 16th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 1,876,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $19,622,960.00.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average is $20.88. The company has a market cap of $892.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.33, a PEG ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $170.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at $630,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,129.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 217,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 211,113 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,763,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 28.6% during the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 153,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter.

PRPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $9.50 to $7.60 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

