QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Plans Dividend of $0.11

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) declared a dividend on Friday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.1081 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QNTQY opened at $13.34 on Friday. QinetiQ Group has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average is $17.20.

QNTQY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of QinetiQ Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of QinetiQ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QinetiQ Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

