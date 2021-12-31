Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,052 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,482 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $9,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,066,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 540,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,137 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 43,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 37,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

In related news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $112.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $67.60 and a one year high of $124.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.30%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

