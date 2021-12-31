Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stake Boosted by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 27.0% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 141.8% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DGX opened at $171.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $173.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 14.89%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DGX. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.91.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.