Quilter Plc Buys 1,200 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SU. FMR LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 34.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,283,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,697,247 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth about $106,010,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Suncor Energy by 114.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,760,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,841 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,237,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $580,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 31.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,316,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,388 shares in the last quarter. 60.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SU stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $26.97. The stock has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.40.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

SU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

