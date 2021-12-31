Quilter Plc Decreases Stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Quilter Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 996.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $524,878.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 54,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.36 per share, with a total value of $5,142,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,633 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GH opened at $100.23 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.41 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.95 and a 200-day moving average of $112.39. The company has a quick ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.56.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

