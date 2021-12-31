Quilter Plc Has $171,000 Stock Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Quilter Plc lessened its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 9.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $3,671,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $464,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,740,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,786,000 after acquiring an additional 439,437 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $431,000. Institutional investors own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TAK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

TAK stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.55.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

