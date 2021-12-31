Quilter Plc Has $44,000 Stock Holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

Quilter Plc cut its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,210 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,012 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 181,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,030.7% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 515,371 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 8.2% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 545,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the second quarter worth about $1,219,000. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BBAR opened at $3.22 on Friday. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.64 million, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.40.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

