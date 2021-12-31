Quilter Plc Increases Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,492 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in HP were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in HP by 161.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in HP in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 800.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in HP in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $37.75 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The company has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.62.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

In related news, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $54,732.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $3,098,303.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 323,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,972,319. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

