Quilter Plc Purchases 125 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Quilter Plc raised its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Biogen were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. South State Corp bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $240.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.72 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.88.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $453.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.79.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

