Quilter Plc Sells 516 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Quilter Plc cut its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTLA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,813 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 534.6% in the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 929,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,523,000 after acquiring an additional 783,179 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,026,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,698,000 after acquiring an additional 447,433 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,815.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,169,000 after acquiring an additional 376,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 769,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,222,000 after acquiring an additional 375,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $318,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John F. Crowley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $1,305,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,300 shares of company stock worth $2,231,059 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTLA shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $121.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.03. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.08 and a beta of 2.05. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

