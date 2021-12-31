Quilter Plc Sells 8,986 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Quilter Plc trimmed its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,671 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 8,986 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 118.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at about $410,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 23.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 114,403 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 21,818 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 24.2% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,026 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 266,717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $18.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average of $19.95. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.54) EPS. Research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

