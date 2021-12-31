Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $75.35 Million

Brokerages predict that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will post $75.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Radware’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.30 million and the highest is $75.40 million. Radware reported sales of $69.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radware will report full-year sales of $285.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $285.10 million to $285.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $313.00 million, with estimates ranging from $310.80 million to $315.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Radware.

Get Radware alerts:

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Radware had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Radware’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

NASDAQ RDWR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.78. 7,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,168. Radware has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $42.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Radware by 11.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Radware by 17.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 14,337 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Radware in the third quarter worth $931,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Radware by 162.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 81,203 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Radware during the third quarter worth $1,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radware (RDWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.