Raymond James & Associates Acquires 35,568 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,568 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.15% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $16,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

BAH stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

