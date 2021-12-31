Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,362 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.18% of Syneos Health worth $15,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 8,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $102.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.67. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $104.18.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Syneos Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $190,694.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $399,916.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,104 shares of company stock valued at $599,818 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYNH. Citigroup lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.86.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

