Raymond James & Associates Has $18.92 Million Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of CBRE Group worth $18,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,368,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,315,000 after buying an additional 79,489 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 249,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,347,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $108.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.71. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $109.56.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

