Raymond James & Associates Sells 8,873 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,966 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,873 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BHP Group were worth $17,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in BHP Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in BHP Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,167 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP opened at $60.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average of $63.21. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. Bank of America cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays cut BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

