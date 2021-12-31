Raymond James Boosts Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $350.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $330.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Saia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $352.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $309.31.

SAIA opened at $332.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $327.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Saia has a one year low of $171.16 and a one year high of $365.50.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.83 million. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Saia will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $346,702.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $397,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $884,873. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Saia by 31.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Saia by 9.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Saia by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Saia by 34.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,373,000 after buying an additional 12,796 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Saia by 4.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

