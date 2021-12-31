Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,246 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 8.49% of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF worth $8,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average of $33.57. Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $35.28.

