Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $9.10 Million Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,675 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $9,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 6.2% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cloudflare by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,604,000 after purchasing an additional 221,982 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Cloudflare by 19.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cloudflare by 9.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 100,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $3,696,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total transaction of $336,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total transaction of $4,639,202.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 761,240 shares of company stock worth $127,813,096. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

NET opened at $133.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. The firm has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of -190.28 and a beta of 0.66. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.98.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

