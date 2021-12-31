Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 145,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,257,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.05% of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,771,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,751,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,600,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000.

ISCV stock opened at $59.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.47 and a 200-day moving average of $58.26. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $62.73.

