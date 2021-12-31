Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 34,100 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 34,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $8,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 111,745 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 44,263 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 159,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,140 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FANG. Truist boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.65.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $107.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.56 and a 1 year high of $117.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.89, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.54.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

In other news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

