Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises 1.0% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.91.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.21. 4,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,836,180. The company has a market capitalization of $129.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.37. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

