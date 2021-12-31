RE Advisers Corp Acquires 1,600 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 871,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up 1.5% of RE Advisers Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $61,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,336,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,002,000 after acquiring an additional 43,158 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Citigroup by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in Citigroup by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 90,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C stock opened at $60.43 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.40 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

