RE Advisers Corp Acquires 1,900 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,888 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $4,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 138.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 453,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,366,000 after acquiring an additional 263,460 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 324.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 18,158 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 14.0% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 516,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,732,000 after acquiring an additional 63,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,934,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $288,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 32,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total value of $3,045,683.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,155 shares of company stock valued at $13,759,358 in the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of FIX opened at $98.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $103.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.78%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

