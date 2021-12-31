RE Advisers Corp Acquires 19,900 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $5,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSS. Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 5.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 123.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 21.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

FSS stock opened at $42.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $31.83 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

FSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Sidoti upgraded Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

