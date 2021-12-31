RE Advisers Corp Grows Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp owned 0.18% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $9,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 183.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $1,521,390.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $121.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.51. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.32 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.26.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

