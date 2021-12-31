RE Advisers Corp Has $141.58 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

RE Advisers Corp trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,198,546 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 3.4% of RE Advisers Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $141,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,054,988,000 after acquiring an additional 454,618 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% in the second quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 122,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,308,336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $267,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 43.3% in the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 17,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.4% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 34,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $141.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.86 and its 200-day moving average is $124.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.67%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,177 shares of company stock worth $10,185,128. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.73.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

