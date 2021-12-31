RE Advisers Corp Has $8.03 Million Holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $8,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MANT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ManTech International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,902,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in ManTech International by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ManTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ManTech International by 1,007.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 110,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in ManTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000. 65.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $73.12 on Friday. ManTech International Co. has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.00.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.71%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MANT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America cut ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair cut ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

