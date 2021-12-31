Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Wireless Telecom Group (WTT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN: WTT):

12/30/2021 – Wireless Telecom Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

12/29/2021 – Wireless Telecom Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/16/2021 – Wireless Telecom Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Wireless Telecom Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/25/2021 – Wireless Telecom Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Wireless Telecom Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/17/2021 – Wireless Telecom Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

Shares of Wireless Telecom Group stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 24,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,632. The company has a market cap of $50.45 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.84. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 million. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTT. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter valued at $41,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 107,812 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter valued at $1,023,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wireless Telecom Group by 72.9% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 787,291 shares during the period. 52.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

