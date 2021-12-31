Redwire (NYSE:RDW) and Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Head-To-Head Review

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) and Redwire (NYSE:RDW) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kaman and Redwire, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaman 0 0 1 0 3.00 Redwire 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kaman currently has a consensus target price of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.21%. Redwire has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 125.90%. Given Redwire’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Redwire is more favorable than Kaman.

Profitability

This table compares Kaman and Redwire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaman 0.43% 6.76% 4.16% Redwire N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.2% of Kaman shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Redwire shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Kaman shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kaman and Redwire’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaman $784.46 million 1.53 -$69.74 million $0.11 390.94 Redwire N/A N/A -$12.26 million N/A N/A

Redwire has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kaman.

Summary

Kaman beats Redwire on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries. The company was founded by Charles H. Kaman in 1945 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, CT.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation provides space solutions and components for the space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. Redwire Corporation, formerly known as Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., is based in JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

