Render Token Market Cap Hits $876.53 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.66 or 0.00009981 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Render Token has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $876.53 million and approximately $29.34 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00042036 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007044 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,740,386 coins and its circulating supply is 188,116,478 coins. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

