Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for OptimizeRx Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of OptimizeRx in a report issued on Monday, December 27th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.82 million. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

NASDAQ OPRX opened at $61.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 436.71 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.04. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $99.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,403,277.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $1,160,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,531 shares of company stock valued at $11,127,048 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

