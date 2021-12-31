Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.93% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,242,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,301,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,861,000 after acquiring an additional 547,830 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 314.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 692,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,883,000 after purchasing an additional 525,239 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after acquiring an additional 514,096 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 322.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 379,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 289,822 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BUFR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,219. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.29. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $25.03.

