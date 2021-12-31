Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 93,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $306.29. 13,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,199. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $300.27 and its 200-day moving average is $286.40. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $226.77 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

