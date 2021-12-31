Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $48.41 Million Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 774,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,018 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for 1.9% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $48,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 623,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,938,000 after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,015,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 154.1% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 626,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,523,000 after acquiring an additional 41,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $7,563,000.

Shares of AVDE stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.35. 83,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,937. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.63 and its 200 day moving average is $63.76. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $65.80.

