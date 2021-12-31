Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 1,947 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.7% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.32. 9,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,818,565. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.08. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $189.76 and a 12 month high of $243.78.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

