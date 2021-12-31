Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Woodward worth $9,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 21.0% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,728,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,422,000 after purchasing an additional 299,683 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 114.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the second quarter worth about $26,626,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 150.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 349,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,943,000 after purchasing an additional 209,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 9.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,776,000 after purchasing an additional 126,192 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $109.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.10. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $130.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

