Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $10,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $9,302,019.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,776 shares of company stock worth $22,149,231 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMP. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.90.

AMP stock opened at $301.97 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.71 and a 1-year high of $312.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.38%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

