Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $8.88 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,931 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $8,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in ONEOK by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $58.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.93. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.39 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

