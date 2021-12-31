Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.11% of Concentrix worth $9,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Concentrix in the third quarter worth approximately $6,217,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter worth $195,221,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter worth $7,410,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter worth $9,769,000. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.49, for a total transaction of $842,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total value of $548,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $2,278,620. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $179.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $96.44 and a 12-month high of $191.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.62.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.