Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 546 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.12% of STORE Capital worth $10,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 49.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 16.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 1.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 10.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

NYSE STOR opened at $34.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.72. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 1.24.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The firm had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.59%.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

