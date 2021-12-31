Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 7,061 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,061 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $9,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 1,220.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,744,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,034 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 91.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,380 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $49,030,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,849,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,167,000 after purchasing an additional 283,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 30.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,000,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,983,000 after purchasing an additional 232,715 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $97.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $99.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.728 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.