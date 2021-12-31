Reviewing Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) and Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT)

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) and Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arhaus and Haverty Furniture Companies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arhaus N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Haverty Furniture Companies $748.25 million 0.74 $59.15 million $4.93 6.28

Haverty Furniture Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Arhaus.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.3% of Haverty Furniture Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Haverty Furniture Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Arhaus and Haverty Furniture Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arhaus N/A N/A N/A Haverty Furniture Companies 9.30% 33.30% 12.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Arhaus and Haverty Furniture Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arhaus 0 1 8 0 2.89 Haverty Furniture Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arhaus presently has a consensus target price of $14.88, suggesting a potential upside of 9.54%. Given Arhaus’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Arhaus is more favorable than Haverty Furniture Companies.

Summary

Haverty Furniture Companies beats Arhaus on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arhaus

Arhaus Inc. is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc. is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company. The company was founded by James Joseph Haverty in 1885 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

